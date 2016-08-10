BRIEF-PMPG Polskie Media Q1 net profit flat at 1.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Mtn Group Ltd
* MTN to outsource its call centre facilities
* Adopted hybrid outsource model which will result in mtn retaining some call centre facilities while others are outsourced
* Commenced process of engaging with employees and unions regarding its plans in line with section 197 of labour relations act
* MTN expects process to be completed by september this year Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.