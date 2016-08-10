GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
Aug 10 Comscore Inc :
* Files for non timely 10-Q
* The accounting transactions at issue mainly relate to certain non-monetary transactions
* Has not yet concluded whether any of these or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at the time of the transactions
* Internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"
* Co's audit committee identified areas of potential concern, including regarding certain accounting and disclosure practices and controls
Source text (bit.ly/2aJUknf) Further company coverage:
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)