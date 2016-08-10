Brazil central bank denies early leak of interest rate decisions
BRASILIA, May 18 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday there is no way its interest rate decisions could be leaked to anyone before they are officially announced.
Aug 10 Amadeus IT Group SA :
* Says Amadeus Finance BV agrees to increase its 500 million euro ($557.4 million) commercial paper program to up to 750 million euros
* Proposed placing of up to 610,000 new ordinary shares at 690 pence per share to raise up to 4.2 mln stg