BRIEF-Signaux Girod H1 sales up at 51.6 million euros
H1 SALES EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 51.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Leoni
* Says currently has no interest from parties who want to take over the company
* Says production site in Turkey has not encountered any negative effects so far
Says negotiations over job cuts going according to plan
$143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems