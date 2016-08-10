Aug 10 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 revenue $1.052 billion versus $1.077 billion

* Increased lower end of its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2016

* Orbital ATK Inc sees 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share $5.05 - $5.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbital ATK Inc Sees 2016 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $5.30 -$5.50

* Expects to restate its financial statements for fiscal year ended march 31, 2015, nine-month transition period ended december 31, 2015

* Continues to evaluate whether periods prior to fiscal 2015 are materially misstated

* Form 10-Q filing to be delayed due to ongoing review of defense contract

* After considering misstatements, company believes that u.s. Army contract will result in a net loss over its 10-year term

* Believes that primary impact of restatement is in fiscal 2015, but there are related changes necessary in periods subsequent to fiscal 2015

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.45 billion to $4.5 billion

* Also updated 2016 range of its free cash flow guidance to $225-$275 million.

* Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $200 million for year.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.54, revenue view $4.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restatement not expected to have material impact on co's operating cash flow, cash balances or backlog as of and for restated periods

* Misstatements which company has identified relate primarily to its $2.3 billion long-term contract with u.s. Army

* Continues to evaluate whether a portion of loss should be treated as a change in estimate in quarterly period ended july 3, 2016

* Forward loss provision should have been recorded for u.s. Army contract in fiscal 2015, which was first year of large-scale production under contract

* Estimates forward loss provision will reduce previously reported pre-tax operating income by approximately $400 million to $450 million

* Misstated financials also resulted in revenues being overstated by $100 million to $150 million, primarily in fiscal 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2aFunFQ) Further company coverage: