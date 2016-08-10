GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St caps Trump-induced stocks selloff; dollar ticks up
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
Aug 10 KP Tissue Inc
* Revenue increased by 5.9% to $295.8 million in Q2 2016 compared to Q2 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA was $35.9 million in Q2 2016 compared to $30.2 million in Q2 2015, up 18.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World stocks index falls further after worst day in six months
* U.S. shares rise 3.4 pct, UK stock up 1.7 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)