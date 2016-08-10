BRIEF-Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
Aug 10 Masi Agricola SpA :
* H1 net revenue 29.9 million euros ($33.44 million) versus 27.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 3.9 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR PREVIOUS YEARS OF RUB 1.29 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: