Aug 10 Global Ship Lease Inc:

* Global Ship Lease announces extension of charters with CMA CGM

* A revised rate of $13,000 per day will apply from august 1, 2016 until charters' previous earliest expiry dates in September 2017

* Agreed with CMA CGM to extend charters of Marie Delmas and Kumasi, two 2,207-teu vessels, for a period of up to 3.25 years, at GSL's option