BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Aug 10 Venture Capital Poland SA :
* Says Rafa Brzezowski increases his stake in company to 16.19 percent from about 11.30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.