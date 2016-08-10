Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 SL Green Realty Corp
* SL Green announces agreement with midtown TDR Ventures to resolve one vanderbilt litigation
* Litigation regarding SL Green's one vanderbilt will be withdrawn
* Settlement to resolve legal claims against SL Green,New York that midtown TDR Ventures asserted to invalidate vanderbilt corridor rezoning amendment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT