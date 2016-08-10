BRIEF-Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
Aug 10 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Completes sales transaction of subsidiary that owns Hilton hotel complex building in Estonia
* Transaction price is 48 million euros ($53.70 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR PREVIOUS YEARS OF RUB 1.29 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: