Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Arco Vara AS :
* Adopts Iztok Parkside detail plan
* According plan an apartment building with 68 apartments and gross sellable area of 7700 m2 can be built on Iztok Parkside
* Residents' interest we can see already now but actual outcome will be revealed in group's income statement at beginning of year 2018, CEO says
* Expected revenue is over 7 million euros ($7.82 million) and shareholders' net profit should exceed 1 million euros, CEO says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT