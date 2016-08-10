BRIEF-Abrau-Durso recommends dividend for previous years of RUB 1.29 per share
Aug 10 WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG :
* Adjusts forecast for the 2016 financial year
* Sees 2016 EBIT (adjusted. For special effects) of 10.5 million euros - 11.5 million euros; previous forecast: 7.9 million euros ($8.83 million)
* At group level, 2016 EBIT is expected to be between 12.5 million euros to 13.5 million euros
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share