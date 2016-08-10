Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Deutsche Boerse
* Says more than 75 percent of Deutsche Boerse shares have been tendered in LSE merger offer
* Says final tender results of the exchange offer are expected to be published on 17 August 2016
* Says Deutsche Boerse and LSE expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2aKaVXY Further company coverage:
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT