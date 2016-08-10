Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Iron Mountain has agreed to offer undertakings to sell the entire share capital of C21 Data Services to a buyer to be approved by the CMA Source text :(bit.ly/2b3x44M) Further company coverage:
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT