Aug 10 Kazax Minerals Inc :

* Controlling shareholders to acquire all outstanding shares of Kazax minerals in a going-private transaction

* Control group controls an aggregate of 169.3 million Kazax shares, and holds an aggregate of us$60.1 million of debt owed by Kazax

* Newco intends to acquire 48.8 million shares of Kazax that Control Group do not already own or control, for $0.01 per share

* Agreement with 1069411 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco") whereby Newco has agreed to buy all of shares of Kazax that it does not already own