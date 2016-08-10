Aug 10 Kazax Minerals Inc :
* Controlling shareholders to acquire all outstanding shares
of Kazax minerals in a going-private transaction
* Control group controls an aggregate of 169.3 million Kazax
shares, and holds an aggregate of us$60.1 million of debt owed
by Kazax
* Newco intends to acquire 48.8 million shares of Kazax that
Control Group do not already own or control, for $0.01 per share
* Agreement with 1069411 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco") whereby Newco
has agreed to buy all of shares of Kazax that it does not
already own
