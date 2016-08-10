BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* Last Call Guarantor LLC lists assets in the $10 million to $50 million range, liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range- court filing
* Last Call Guarantor LLC files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in delaware court - court filing
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.