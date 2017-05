Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L. acquire shares of Lundin Gold Inc

* Lorito Holdings S.A.R.L. and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.A.R.L say each bought 2 million shares of lundin for c$5.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: