Aug 10 Rentech Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Currently expects to file its 10-Q on or before fifth calendar day following the required filing date

* Has not yet completed review of GAAP tax provision allocations between discontinued operations and continuing operations for June quarter

* Expects to file its form 10-Q as soon as practicable upon completing its review of the gaap tax allocation