BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 10 Peabody Energy Corp :
* Peabody Energy Corp provides business plan as part of Chapter 11 reorganization
* Australia plan includes plan to sell, suspend or divest non-strategic assets
* Australia plan includes plan to restructure or mitigate take-or-pay agreements to improve cash flows
* Chapter 11 plan calls for co to work with states, others to provide adequate assurance for reclamation obligations post-emergence
* Americas business plan assumes all mines to be cash flow positive over five-year plan
* U.S. mining volumes will not return to 2015 levels in any year of five-year business plan
* "Pressured U.S. coal industry expected to modestly rebound in 2017"
* Targeting additional $300 million in bonding reductions by mid-2017
* Sees consolidated EBITDAR increasing each year from 2016 till 2021 but not achieving 2015 EBITDAR level Source text: (bit.ly/2bfDSRn) Further company coverage:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.