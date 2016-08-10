Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* Michael Kors Executive - Capital expenditures expected to
total about $250 million for fiscal 2017 - conf call
* Michael Kors Executive - Will remove products from all
store couponing for all retail partners in the U.S. and in
Canada - conf call
* Michael Kors Executive - Will be removing products from
all of the department store friends and family sales - conf call
* Michael Kors CEO - In quarter, negative traffic in Benelux
region, France, UK, due to uncertainty among consumers around
Brexit, decline in tourism - conf call
* Michael Kors Executive - To further reduce promotional
activity, starting in calendar Q1 of next year
