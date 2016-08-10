Aug 10 Cargill:

* Q4 revenue fell 5 percent to $27.1 billion

* Industrial & financial services recorded losses for quarter and year, due to a Q4 adjustment taken for counterparty risk in ocean shipping

* Adjusted operating earnings in Animal Nutrition & Protein rose significantly in Q4

* "Trading activities yielded mixed results, in part due to low volatility in agricultural commodity markets for most of fiscal year"

* Quarterly adjusted operating loss of $19 million compared with a $230 million profit in prior period

* On a U.S. GAAP basis, quarterly net earnings were $15 million against a $51 million loss in last year's Q4

* Food Ingredients & Applications segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q4, with results up substantially