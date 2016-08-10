Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Old National Bancorp :
* Expects that acquisitions of bank properties will close in Q3 of 2016 - SEC filing
* On August 8, co's unit, Old National Bank, signs purchase agreements to acquire three bank properties for about $98.4 million Source text (bit.ly/2aFYVHy) Further company coverage:
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT