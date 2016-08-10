Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Cim Financial Services Ltd :
* Quarter ended June 2016 revenue of 617.4 million rupees versus 1.06 billion rupees year ago
* Qtrly profit before tax of 199.1 million rupees versus 184.6 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2bfKv4W Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT