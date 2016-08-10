BRIEF-Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
Aug 10 Verimark Holdings Ltd :
* Board is pleased to announce appointment of Bryan Groome as financial director of Verimark with effect from Aug. 8
* Further to the appointment of Bryan Groome as executive director and acting financial director with effect from March 23
* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR PREVIOUS YEARS OF RUB 1.29 PER SHARE