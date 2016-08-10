Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Gruppo MutuiOnline SpA :
* Q2 revenue 34.5 million euros ($38.54 million) versus 31.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 67.3 million euros versus 54.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 9.4 million euros versus 8.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT