Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 National Bank Of Kenya Ltd :
* HY ended June 2016 group total interest income of 6.97 billion shillings versus 6.41 billion shillings year ago
* HY group profit before tax and exceptional items of 438.4 million shillings versus 2.48 billion shillings year ago Source : j.mp/2aVG0sv Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT