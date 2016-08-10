Greece picks Martin Czurda as new CEO at HFSF bank rescue fund - source
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 10 Wellington Management Group LLP:
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports 10.67 pct passive stake in Conyers Park Acquisition Corp as of July 29 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aVI2sD) Further company coverage:
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.
* WITHDRAWAL FROM TURKISH MARKET TO INVOLVE NEED FOR WRITE-OFFS THAT MAY AFFECT CURRENT FINANCIAL RESULT