UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
Aug 10 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Datwyler extraordinary general assembly approves capital increase
* EGM of Daetwyler Holding approved today the request to issue new authorised capital of up to a maximum of 10% of total share capital (equivalent to chf 84,999.94) on or before Aug. 9, 2018
* Creation of authorised capital means that Daetwyler can increase the share capital as and when necessary within the next two years, mainly with a view to potential acquisitions
* Existing acquisition offer for UK company Premier Farnell Plc is one such example, in relation to which Datwyler is considering how to proceed and will communicate in due course Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
May 18 Roger Ailes, who became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the Fox News network into a booming voice for conservatives before he was brought down by sexual harassment charges, has died at the age of 77.