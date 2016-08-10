UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage rates fall in latest week - Freddie Mac

(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m