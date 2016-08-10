BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Bombardier Transportation
* Bombardier Transportation says named as preferred bidder for rolling stock order to be produced for United Kingdom's department of transport
* UK government has awarded East Anglia Franchise to Abellio East Anglia, which selected co to supply british-built carriages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge