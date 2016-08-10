BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Skeena Resources Ltd :
* Skeena to acquire Mount Rainey Silver
* Co agreed to issue up to 25.1 million common shares in exchange for all of issued and outstanding common shares of mount rainey
* Rainey shareholders will receive 5.65 common shares of skeena for each common share of mount rainey held
* Upon completion of arrangement, mount Rainey will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Skeena Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge