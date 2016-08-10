BRIEF-Bancroft Fund Ltd declares distribution of $0.25/share
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 T. Rowe Price Associates Inc:
* T. Rowe Price Associates Inc reports passive stake of 11.2 pct in Conyers Park Acquisition Corp as of July 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aGNjE4) Further company coverage:
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution