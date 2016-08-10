BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :
* Q2 revenue $17.7 million versus $25.1 million; q2 loss per share from continuing operations $0.16
* "Our operations have not been impacted by july 15, 2016 attempted coup in Turkey"
* In June, Bahar-6 well went offline due to downhole equipment failure and, company lost approximately 280 of boepd for 20 days
* Further 2016 capital investment timing to be dependent upon cash flows, completion of company's debt restructuring, refinancing
* Expects to perform additional production optimization work in Selmo field following completion of pipeline upgrades
* Net loss for Q2 of 2016 included a $3.2 million unrealized loss on its commodity derivatives
* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations about 4,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2 versus 4,787 boepd in Q1
* "Still in process" of installing a flare gas fueled electrification of Bahar field - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2aZThCK Further company coverage:
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m