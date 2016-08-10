Aug 10 Terraform Power Inc
* Delay in filing 10-Q due to need to complete steps,tasks
necessary to finalize co's financial statements,other
disclosures
* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due
to increase by 1.1 gw of co's fleet of renewable energy
facilities from June 30 2015
to increased expenses, in particular costs of external advisors
* Files non timely 10-Q
* Expects results of its operations for the fiscal quarter
ended June 30, 2016 to be different from the corresponding
period in 2015
Source: (bit.ly/2b4H8dZ
)
