BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 10 Paragon Offshore PLC
* Executed an amendment to amended plan support agreement supporting a revised plan of reorganization with 100 pct of lenders
* Paragon Offshore announces binding support of revised restructuring plan
* 100 pct of revolver lenders support revised restructuring plan
* Paragon Offshore PLC says 69 pct of bondholders support revised restructuring plan
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.