Aug 10 Highlight Communications AG :

* H1 consolidated sales rise by 63.0 pct to 206.5 million Swiss francs ($211.64 million)

* H1 net profit for period improves more than proportionately from 0.6 million Swiss francs to 8.1 million Swiss francs

* H1 EBIT almost doubled from 7.2 million Swiss francs to 13.9 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)