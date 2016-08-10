UPDATE 6-Roger Ailes, former Fox News chief, dies at 77
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
Aug 10 Archos SA :
* H1 net profit 0.5 million euros ($558,600.00) versus loss of 3.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 73.3 million euros versus 69.1 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 0.5 million euros versus loss of 3.7 million euros year ago
* Sees return to profitability in FY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2aGnZ11 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News, the cable news channel popular with conservatives that helped reshape the U.S. political landscape, has died at age 77.
May 18 Roger Ailes, who became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the Fox News network into a booming voice for conservatives before he was brought down by sexual harassment charges, has died at the age of 77.