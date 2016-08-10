Aug 10 Sbm Offshore Nv

* To hold general meeting where it will be proposed that d h m wood will be appointed as management board member for 4 years until 2021 agm

* During egm of november 30, 2016 p m van rossum will step down as management board member and cfo

* Wood has worked at royal dutch shell plc since 1993; wood most recently as cfo of showa shell sekiyu k.k. In japan