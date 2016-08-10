BRIEF-Bancroft Fund Ltd declares distribution of $0.25/share
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 (Reuters) -
* Sterling Bancorp says has raised about $35 mln in debt financing - SEC Filing
* Sterling Bancorp disclosed in Form D with U.S. Sec that total offering amount was $35 mln - SEC Filing Source text - (bit.ly/2bgnO0N) Further company coverage:
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution