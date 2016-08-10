Aug 10 DXP Enterprises Inc:

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Presently seeking amendment of credit facility for certain covenants for certain periods beginning on or after june 30, 2016

* Result of amendment to facility could have a significant impact on co's financial position and disclosure

* Anticipates obtaining amendment on or before aug 15; hence co was unable to file quarterly report on form 10-q Source text (bit.ly/2aGDTbG) Further company coverage: