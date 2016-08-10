BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 DXP Enterprises Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Presently seeking amendment of credit facility for certain covenants for certain periods beginning on or after june 30, 2016
* Result of amendment to facility could have a significant impact on co's financial position and disclosure
* Anticipates obtaining amendment on or before aug 15; hence co was unable to file quarterly report on form 10-q Source text (bit.ly/2aGDTbG) Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge