BRIEF-Toscana Energy commences normal course issuer bid
* Toscana Energy Income Corp - notice of intention to commence its normal course issuer bid has been approved by its board of directors
Aug 10 Electronic Arts Inc
* EA Sports has today been confirmed as Manchester United's official football video games partner
* Deal is a three-year global partnership
* Throughout partnership, EA Sports will gain access to United players for a unique FIFA tournament during season
* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of justice; acquisition is expected to close in the next few weeks