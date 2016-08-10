BRIEF-Marines award $143 million it contract to CSRA
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Spirit Airlines Inc :
* Spirit Airlines announces new executive appointments
* Names Matt Klein as senior vice president and chief commercial officer effective August 11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* $143.3 million, 5-year award provides engineering, maintenance, operations support for of Marine Corps Enterprise Business Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natuzzi announces unfavorable court ruling and possible need for special charge