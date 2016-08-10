Aug 10 Buwog

* Says expected revaluation result amounting to approx. Eur 148 mn for q1 of financial year 2016/17

* Says expects significant revaluation results of its investment properties for q1 results of its financial year

* Says Buwog ag will show a total revaluation result for its financial year 2015/16 of approx. Eur 191 mn