BRIEF-Bancroft Fund Ltd declares distribution of $0.25/share
* Bancroft Fund Ltd reaffirms its 5 percent minimum distribution policy and declares distribution of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Buwog
* Says expected revaluation result amounting to approx. Eur 148 mn for q1 of financial year 2016/17
* Says expects significant revaluation results of its investment properties for q1 results of its financial year
* Says Buwog ag will show a total revaluation result for its financial year 2015/16 of approx. Eur 191 mn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces an increase in distributions effective with the may 2017 distribution