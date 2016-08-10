Aug 10 Savaria Corp
* Savaria Corp qtrly revenue of $30.1 million, up $5.7
million or 23.2 pct
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$29.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Savaria Corporation adjusts its forecast for twelve-month
period ending December 31, 2016, by increasing revenue to
approximately $118 million
* Raises guidance for 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view C$118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Adjusts forecast for twelve-month period ending December
31, 2016 for EBITDA to a range of $17.5-$18.5 million, excluding
any new acquisitions
