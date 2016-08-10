Aug 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good times restaurants reports q3 results

* Owned bad daddy's restaurants increased 3.6% for quarter

* Says 2016 total revenue estimates assume same store sales for balance of year of approximately -1% to -2% for good times

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $87.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Good times restaurants inc says total revenues increased 40% to $18,066,000 for quarter and increased 60% to $47,222,000 for year

* Sees fy revenue about $64.3 million to $64.5 million

* Good times restaurants inc says 2017 total revenue estimates assume same store sales of approximately +1% to +2% for good times

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04