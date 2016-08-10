Aug 10 Good Times Restaurants Inc
* Good times restaurants reports q3 results
* Owned bad daddy's restaurants increased 3.6% for quarter
* Says 2016 total revenue estimates assume same store sales
for balance of year of approximately -1% to -2% for good times
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $80 million to $84 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $18.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $87.1 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Good times restaurants inc says total revenues increased
40% to $18,066,000 for quarter and increased 60% to $47,222,000
for year
* Sees fy revenue about $64.3 million to $64.5 million
* Good times restaurants inc says 2017 total revenue
estimates assume same store sales of approximately +1% to +2%
for good times
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.04
* Fy2016 revenue view $66.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
