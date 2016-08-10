BRIEF-Biorem reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
Aug 10 Terraform Global Inc :
* Unable to timely file its form 10-Q quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Delay in filing form 10-Q is due to need to complete all steps and tasks necessary to finalize company's financial statements
* Expects results of operations for quarter ended June 30, 2016 to be significantly different from the corresponding period in 2015
* Expect it will be necessary to implement additional controls, procedures & take remedial actions before finalizing 2015 year-end statements
* Files for non timely 10-Q
* "to date, we have identified material weaknesses in the company's internal control over financial reporting"
* Sees results for quarter ended June 30 to be different due to co's IPO completed on August 5, 2015,growth of renewable energy portfolio Source text: (bit.ly/2aWOS1d) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
(Adds quote, table, graphics) NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.02 percent in the week ended May 18, down from 4.05 percent the previous week, the m