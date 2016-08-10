U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in notes
WASHINGTON, May 18 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, including special announcements, see:
Aug 10 S&P :
* New York City 2017 subseries GO bonds rated 'AA+/A-1', 'AA/A-2', and 'AA/A-1
* "the stable outlook on the long-term ratings reflects the outlook on New York City's GO bonds" Source text : (bit.ly/2bjRhUL)
WASHINGTON, May 18 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes next week, including special announcements, see:
WASHINGTON, May 18 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see: