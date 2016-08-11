Aug 11 Swiss Life Holding AG

* H1 Adjusted profit from operations rose by 4% to chf 730 million

* Fee income rose by 3% in local currency to chf 656 million and fee result improved by 16% to chf 194 million

* Results from first half of 2016 show that we can respond quickly to challenges

* Is in a very strong position to achieve financial targets for 2016

* Premium income was chf 10.1 billion, down 9% in local currency

