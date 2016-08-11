Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 11 Mologen AG :
* Forecast for full year 2016 unchanged
* H1 EBIT was below previous year's figure at -9.8 million euros (H1 2015: -6.9 million euros)
* H1 expenses for research and development amounted to 7.1 million euros ($7.93 million)in total, which exceeded figure in previous year (H1 2015: 5.2 million euros)
* As at June 30, 2016, available cash and cash equivalents amounted to 15.3 million euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
